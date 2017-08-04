Spurs plot move for Diego Simeone’s son Giovanni Simeone

Loading...

Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 22-year-old is the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, who was a team-mate of Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino with Argentina’s national team.

Giovanni moved to Italy from Argentine giants River Plate last summer for £4.34m and made an instant impression in European football, scoring 12 goals in 35 Serie A appearances in his debut season with Genoa.

That impact has caught the eye of Spurs scouts, as well as Crystal Palace and Italian sides Torino and Fiorentina, but the north Londoners are yet to make an approach.

Spurs have struggled to find a backup striker to Harry Kane who has been able to provide anywhere near the same goalscoring threat as the England international. Simeone’s record against the tight defences of Serie A is decent and his work-rate is in keeping with what is demanded by Pochettino from his players.