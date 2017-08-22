Spurs prepare £20m bid for Ross Barkley, face competition from Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur are readying a £20m bid for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, according to the Daily Telegraph.

But they face competition from Premier League champions Chelsea, who are also said to be keen on the England international.

Spurs have been credited with interest in Barkley throughout the summer. Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has previously confirmed that the 23-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is seeking a new challenge.

But Spurs and Everton have been unable to agree a fee for Barkley, with the Merseysiders still demanding a sizeable fee for him despite his contract situation. They were quoting £50m at the start of the window and were demanding £30m in recent weeks.

But the hamstring injury suffered by Barkley in training could play into Spurs’ hands. With the player sidelined for up to three months, Everton risk losing him for nothing next summer if they scare off potential buyers.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly planning to offer £20m up front plus £8m in add-ons.

But Chelsea are also in the reckoning. They are said to be long-term admirers of Barkley and believe he offers excellent value for money in the current market. It remains to be seen whether the Blues would be prepared to beat the proposed Spurs bid.