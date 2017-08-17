Spurs rule out £150m move to Man City for Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur will block any attempt by Manchester City or Barcelona to sign attacking midfielder Dele Alli, even if they offer £150m.

According to The Sun, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has given assurances that a big-money transfer for Alli is not on the cards.

With right-back Kyle Walker having joined City in a £50m deal earlier this summer and Chelsea linked with a £50m bid for unsettled left-back Danny Rose, there have been fears of an exodus of Tottenham’s top talent.

But Levy has reportedly told City and Barca that Alli, aged 21, is not for sale at any price. And in an effort to fend off any speculative bids, he is said to have made it clear that the England international is valued in the same bracket as the £198m paid by Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar and the £160m the Ligue 1 side are expected to pay for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.