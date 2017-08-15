Spurs have serious interest in Pape Cheikh Diop

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in signing Celta Vigo’s Pape Cheikh Diop is serious, according to The Guardian.

The 20-year-old midfielder is available for around £8m the report claims. We told you over the weekend that Spurs had made an initial approach to sign Diop.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen to bring Dop to the club to add competition for places in central midfielder.

The youngster was born in Senegal, but move to Spain a 14-year-old and joined Celta’s youth team. He has represented his adopted country at several youth levels, including winning the European Under-19 Championships in 2015.

Diop made his first team debut for Celta in December 2015 and made 27 senior appearances last season.

He put pen to paper a new contract earlier this year and is tied to the Spanish side until June 2021. His deal includes a £25m buy-out clause, but today’s report suggests Spurs will not need to activate that to get their man.