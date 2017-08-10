Spurs set to bid £35m for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to launch a £35m bid for Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez, according to The Sun.

The Colombia international, aged 21, can also operate at right-back, where Spurs are currently short of options following the sale of Kyle Walker and the injury sustained by Kieran Trippier.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is still waiting to make his first summer signing with the start of the new season just days away. Chairman Daniel Levy could now invest a chunk of the £50m received from Manchester City for Kyle Walker in Ajax’s player of the year, who impressed during their Europa League final clash with Manchester United.

Sanchez joined the Dutch giants from Atletico Nacional in his homeland in a €5m deal last summer. He started the season in the Jong Ajax reserve team, but quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

He ended his debut season in the Netherlands with 43 first team appearances and six goals.

Sanchez is under contract at Ajax until June 2021 and will not be available on the cheap.