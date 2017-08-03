Spurs set for underwhelming first summer signing

Loading...

Tottenham Hotspur are set to end their transfer drought with an underwhelming first summer signing.

The north London club have made it to August without having signed a single player so far in the current transfer window. But they are not closing in on the signing of Southampton backup keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, according to the The Sun.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly planning to raid his former club to sign his Argentine compatriot. A £2m deal for the 25-year-old is now in the offing.

Pochettino and Gazzaniga are both from the Argentine town of Murphy (population just over 3,500), but found themselves at Southampton together by coincidence.

Gazzaniga was on Valencia’s books before moving to Gillingham in 2011. He moved on to Southampton in 2012, a year before Pochettino’s appointment.

He was backup to Artur Boruc during Pochettino’s time at St Mary’s, but is rated by the Spurs boss. He now wants him to provide cover for Hugo Lloris.