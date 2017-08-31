Spurs sign Serge Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the deadline day signing of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier.

The Ivory Coast international has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the north London club until June 2022.

Aurier, aged 24, was surplus to requirements at Parc des Princes following the capture of Dani Alves from Juventus. He was allowed to skip the Ligue 1 side’s pre-season tour to work on a transfer, but has had to wait until the end of the window to get his move.

That was largely due to uncertainty over whether he would be granted a UK work permit as he appealed against a conviction for assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub last year.

Aurier effectively replaces Kyle Walker, who was sold to Manchester City in the summer, in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

He will wear the number 24 shirt at Spurs.

The full-back said: “This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch.

“This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me. The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”

He is alluding to his controversial time at PSG. In addition to his assault conviction, he also made a social media video in which he insulted then manager Laurent Blanc and team-mate Angel Di Maria.