Spurs target Joao Cancelo set to sign for Chelsea

Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo is on the verge of completing a transfer to Chelsea, according to Spanish publication Don Balon.

The Portugal international had been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent days, but it is the Blues who are reportedly about to sign him.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen at right wing-back, where Victor Moses, who is suspended for the Premier League opener against Burnley, is his only viable option at present.

The Italian was rumoured to be pushing for a £35m deal for Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto, who could provide cover at right wing-back and in defensive midfield following Nemanja Matic’s move to Manchester United.

But the Premier League champions have reportedly been tracking Cancelo, aged 23, and scouted him extensively during his involvement in the European Under-21 Championships in Poland earlier this summer.

If the deal goes ahead, it will be shades of Willian for Spurs fans, who famously saw their club pipped to the Brazilian midfielder’s signing by Chelsea.