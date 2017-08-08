Spurs targeting Joao Cancelo deal

Loading...

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting to sign Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is in dire need of reinforcements in that position following Kyle Walker’s £50m move to Manchester City and given that Kieran Trippier is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Cancelo, aged 23, is among those under consideration by the Spurs hierarchy.

The Portugal international joined Valencia from Benifca in 2014, initially on loan and then in a permanent deal worth a reported €15m. He is under contract at the Mestalla until June 2021.

Cancelo has made 90 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side to date, scoring goals. He has an impressive record of three goals in five caps for the Portugal national team, albeit his goals have come against Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and Andorra.

Spurs face competition from Juventus, who are also tracking Cancelo.

Porto’s Ricardo Pereira, who Spurs lodged an enquiry about earlier in the summer, is thought to be a Juve target, too. Today’s report suggests the clubs may agree between themselves which player each will pursue in order to avoid a bidding war.