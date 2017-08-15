Spurs travel to Amsterdam to seal Davinson Sanchez deal

Tottenham Hotspur officials have travelled to the Netherlands to negotiate with Ajax over a deal to sign defender Davinson Sanchez, according to The Guardian.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly increasingly confident of signing the Colombia international, who has informed his club that he wants to make the move to Spurs.

The two clubs held preliminary talks over the weekend, but the Dutch giants are still insisting that he is not for sale. Spurs negotiators made the trip to Amsterdam on Monday to continue discussions in person.

Spurs are expected to offer an initial £25m plus significant add-ons. Ajax are holding out for a fee close to €40m (£36m) for a players they signed from Colombian side Atlético Nacional for €5m last summer.

Pochettino is yet to add a single player to his squad this summer. Sanchez, aged 21, is the man he wants to add defensive reinforcements.

The player is said to have his heart set on a move to Spurs despite late interest from Chelsea.