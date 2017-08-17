Spurs won’t entertain Chelsea bid for Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur will not entertain an approach from Chelsea for left-back Danny Rose, according to the Evening Standard.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a £50m raid on their London rivals following an interview given by Rose in which his criticised Spurs’ wage structure, transfer business and ambition.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to almost double the England international’s £65,000-a-week wages with an offer of £120,000-a-week.

But it is said to be unlikely that Spurs would consider negotiating with the Blues over a deal for Rose.

The England international expressed a determination to be paid what he is worth, indicating that is not currently the case, and a willingness to consider a move to another club in an offer came in.

But he is under contract with the north London club until June 2021, having signed a new deal less than a year ago, so Spurs are under no pressure to sell.