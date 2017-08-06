Surprise Chelsea taker accepts responsibility for penalty miss vs Arsenal

Loading...

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has accepted responsibility for his penalty miss in today’s shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley.

The Belgium international was a surprise inclusion among the Premier League champions’ first five spot-kick takers and missed his effort.

Writing on social media after the game, Courtois said it had been his decision to take the penalty and he took responsibility for the miss.

He wrote: “Very disappointed with the loss today. I took the responsibility to shoot but unfortunately I missed.

“We will learn from our mistakes and take the good things of today with us! See you all at Stamford Bridge next week!”

Courtois can take some comfort from the knowledge that the club’s new record signing, striker Alvaro Morata, also missed his penalty.

Here is Courtois’ missed penalty…