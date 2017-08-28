Thomas Lemar: Monaco reject Liverpool bid

Liverpool have had a £65m bid for French winger Thomas Lemar rejected by Monaco, according to Sky Sports.

The Ligue 1 champions are holding firm in their resolve to keep hold of the 21-year-old and have knocked back the Reds’ offer of £64.8m. They previously failed with an offer of £55.5m, the article claims.

Arsenal have already had three bids, the latest of which was at £45m, rejected by Monaco.

The French side are reluctant to sell any more of their stars. Of the side that reached last season’s Champions League semi-finals, they have already lost Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea, while striker Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain.

They are now fighting hard to keep hold of France international Lemar, who scored 12 goals in 39 appearances last season. He has three years left on his contract, which runs until June 2020.