Thomas Lemar pulls plug on £92m Arsenal deal, wants Liverpool move

Arsenal have failed in a £92m bid to land Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to Sky Sports.

The Ligue 1 champions reportedly accepted the Gunners’ bid, but Lemar blocked the deal because he does not want to make the transfer. The 21-year-old is said to favour a move to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made two bids of their own for the France international this summer. The most recent offer of £64.8m was rejected by Monaco and falls well short of the fee offered by Arsenal.

The reports cites another source as saying Arsenal pulled out of the deal.

With the transfer deadline now looming, Lemar is said to be very unlikely to move before the transfer window closes.

If the deadline day deal had come off, it would have been a club record fee for the Gunners, who had already broken their transfer record to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon earlier in the window.