Tiemoue Bakayoko and Eden Hazard set to miss Chelsea’s season opener against Burnley

Chelsea star Eden Hazard and summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko are both set to miss the start of the new Premier League season, head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed.

The pair are both ruled out of this weekend’s Community Shield clash with Arsenal at Wembley, and Conte does not expect them to be back in action when the Blues start their title defence against Burnley the following weekend.

Both players are still recovering from surgery. Hazard underwent an operation on his ankle after sustaining an injury in training with Belgium, while Bakayoko took the opportunity to have a minor procedure on his knee after Monaco’s season was over.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Community Shield, Conte said both players are working hard to recover from surgery and get back to full fitness.

He said Hazard is happy at Stamford Bridge and indicated that the attacking midfielder’s absence is not transfer related.

