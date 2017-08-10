Timothy Fosu-Mensah indicates he doesn’t want a permanent move to Crystal Palace

Manchester United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah has indicated that he intends to return to the club at the end of his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

The versatile Dutch defender joined the Eagles on a season-long loan today. But in a farewell treat to United, he professed his love for United and said he would see the club’s supporters soon.

There was a similar message from the Red Devils, who were at pains to point out that Fosu-Mensah had signed a long-term contract with them last year and is rated by manager Jose Mourinho.