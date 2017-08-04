Timothy Fosu-Mensah linked with Crystal Palace move, Arsenal deal on hold

Loading...

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is a target for Crystal Palace, according to The Sun.

Eagles boss Frank de Boer wants to sign his Dutch compatriot on loan for the 2017/18.

The planned £20m signing of Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has been shelved while the Fosu-Mensah deal is explored. The Gunners have reportedly agreed the fee with Palace, but De Boer is stalling while he waits to find out if United will let him sign their versatile starlet.

Fosu-Mensah, aged 19, was previously coached by De Boer during their time together in Ajax’s youth system. The new Palace boss reportedly wants the youngster to operate on the right side of a back-three for his side this season.

He would join Scott Dann and another former Ajax man, summer signing Jairo Riedewald, in the Eagles’ backline.

Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho, who was on loan at Selhurst Park last season, was the first-choice option and Palace will press ahead with the Chambers deal if United want to keep hold of Fosu-Mensah.