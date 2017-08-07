Timothy Fosu-Mensah undergoing Crystal Palace medical

Loading...

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is having a medical at Crystal Palace, according to Sky Sports.

The Dutch youngster, aged 19, looks set to join the Eagles on a season-long loan.

He will be reunited at Selhurst Park with new Palace boss Frank de Boer, who previously coached Fosu-Mensah in the Ajax youth ranks.

United boss Jose Mourinho is happy to let the versatile starlet leave Old Trafford to build his first-team experience. Summer signing Victor Lindelof will provide cover for Antonio Valencia at right-back.

Fosu-Mensah can play at right-back, centre-back or as a defensive midfielder. He is expected to play an the right side of a back-three for De Boer’s side with Scott Dann and new arrival centre-back Jairo Riedewald, who is another former Ajax player.

He broke into the United team under under Louis van Gaal in 2015/16, making 10 appearances, including eight Premier League outings. He added a further 11 senior appearances under Mourinho last season.