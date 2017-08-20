Toby Alderweireld: Chelsea make enquiry for Spurs defender

Chelsea have lodged an enquiry with Tottenham Hotspur about the availability of star centre-back, according to The Times.

Apparently encouraged by the slow progress of Alderweireld’s contract negotiations with Spurs, the Blues have made contact with their London rivals to discuss a possible deal.

The Belgium international, aged 28, reportedly earns £49,000-a-week in north London, but would be able to more than double his salary if he moved to Stamford Bridge.

Alderweireld still has two years to run on his current contract, which is due to expire in June 2019. Spurs also have an option to extend the deal by another season until June 2020.

The report claims he is not happy with the financial package being offered to further extend his stay at the club. Chelsea are testing the water to see if Spurs, with a new stadium to finance, are open to the idea of selling.

With Alderweireld tied to the club beyond his 31st birthday, Spurs are not under pressure to make a quick sale.