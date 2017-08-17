Top 10 most injury prone Premier League players

With the new football season now finally upon us, there are a total of 80 players currently out injured and unable to play.

Liverpool and West Ham currently share the dubious honour of having the most players listed as injured – seven each – whereas Southampton have an almost clean bill of health (save for want-away defender Virgil van Dijk’s current ‘foot injury’).

As injuries have the potential to wreck seasons – for teams as well as players – we decided now would be a good time to find out who the most injury prone Premier League players are. Using data collated from injury law specialists CL Legal, we collated the below list of the Premier League players with the most injuries since the 2007/08 season.

Wayne Rooney – 65

Everton’s homecoming hero racked up some serious stats during his time at Man U, becoming the only English player to win the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup – and became the clubs all-time top goalscorer in the process.

One statistic he may not be so proud of though is the amount of injuries he sustained during his time at United. Over the past 10 seasons Rooney suffered a total of 65 different injuries – that’s 6.5 per season for you maths fans – a total that makes him by far the most injury prone player in the Premier League.

Jonny Evans – 47

A former Man United teammate of Rooney, Jonny Evans moved to West Brom in August 2015 looking for more first-team football.

During his time at Man U, Evans’ progress stuttered because of injury – suffering a total of 35 injuries since the start of the 2007/08 season. In the two years he has been at the Baggies, the Belfast-born defender’s injury woes show no sign of abating. As he has got older the rate of injury is increasing, with 12 different injuries suffered in the past two seasons.

Daniel Sturridge – 44

The hopes of Liverpool fans were dashed again this pre-season when perma-injured Daniel Sturridge suffered a thigh injury against Bayern Munich.

The butt of many a joke on social media, Daniel Sturridge’s career looks like it could be forever blighted by injury.

Since making his debut for Man City in 2007, Sturridge has suffered 44 different injuries while playing for City, Chelsea, Bolton (on loan) and now Liverpool.

Theo Walcott – 44

Joining his England team-mate on 44 injuries is Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, who has been beset by long-term injuries throughout his career.

Ever since the teen prodigy signed professionally for Arsenal on his 17th birthday, his huge potential has been hampered by injuries. However, Walcott is now injury free and at age 28 is well and truly in his prime – so must be hoping for a full season in the run up to Russia 2018.

Mousa Dembele – 43

A surprise inclusion in this list, the Spurs midfielder has racked up a fair few injuries in his time.

Since his days at Fulham the Belgian has averaged over four injuries per season – a high percentage of which have been ankle injuries. Does that suggest a physiological problem, or does his propensity to take players on invite kicks to the ankle? We’ll leave you to make your own mind up…

Abou Diaby – 42

When he actually played, Abou Diaby looked like the first player to ever live up to the ‘new Viera’ tag that used to be given to all new Arsenal midfielders. Unfortunately, Diaby’s potential was never fulfilled as injury after injury meant he only played 180 games for the Gunners in 10 seasons.

Since the 2007/08 season, he racked up 42 injuries with an average of over 5 injuries per season. In a club career which spanned 14 seasons playing for Auxerre, Arsenal and Marseille, Diaby only played a total of 198 games.

Samir Nasri – 40

Although currently at Man City, Samir Nasri played much of his Premier League football for Arsenal – who seem to have their fair share of bad luck when it comes to injury prone players.

Nasri has suffered 40 different injuries since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2008 at a rate of 5 injuries per season.

Vincent Kompany – 39

Man City fans don’t need reminding about how important Kompany is to their team. Injuries have begun to catch up with the Belgian enforcer, which has resulted in City’s defence looking more and more shaky in his absence.

After signing for City in August 2008, Kompany has sustained 39 different injuries. Now with a clean bill of health, he will be hoping for an injury free campaign to reassert himself as one of the first names on Pep’s team sheet.

Kieran Gibbs – 38

Yet another Arsenal player on our list, English left-back Kieran Gibbs has had to deal with more than his fair share of injuries so far in his career.

Once mooted as the natural successor to Ashley Cole – both for Arsenal and England – Gibbs has so far been unable to cement a regular starting place due to consistent injuries.

Gibbs made his debut for Arsenal in the 2007/08 season, and since then has suffered 38 different injuries.

Steven Pienaar – 38

No plying his trade in his native South Africa for Bidvest Wits, the former Everton, Spurs, Everton (again) and Sunderland midfielder had a frustrating 10 seasons in English football – racking up more injuries than goals.