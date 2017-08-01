Top Goalscorer Premier League 2017/18: The Contenders

Who will be the Premier League’s top goalscorer in 2017/18? Let’s look at some of the main contenders to top the scoring charts in the forthcoming Premier League season ranked in order of their odds on the 188bet app.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Spurs striker Harry Kane has been the Premier League’s top goalscorer for the past two seasons and finished second in the season before that, so he is likely to be there or thereabouts again in 2017/18. His short odds of 3/1 suggest the bookie agree. The England international, aged 24, scored 29 Premier League goals last season and boasts a career record of 78 goals in 113 Premier League appearances.

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

Romelu Lukaku was the Premier League’s second top goalscorer in 2016/17 as an Everton player. Will his big-money move to Manchester United help him improve on his 25 goals? The bookies seem to think so. With ammunition being supplied by the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lukaku is likely to have plenty of chances to net for United. He is 4/1 to finish the season as top scorer.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus, aged 20, burst onto the scene last season with seven goals in 10 appearances after arriving from Palmeiras in January. Although injury halted his progress, he is tipped to replicate that sort of form in 2017/18 at odds of 7/1.

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

For recent seasons, Sergio Aguero has generally been among the top two favourites to top the Premier League scoring charts. This term he is fourth favourite, albeit with the same 7/1 odds as his Manchester City team-mate Jesus. That drop is down to uncertainty over his role in the side under Pep Guardiola. If Jesus starts the season as the first-choice striker, Aguero’s golden boot chances could take a hit.

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)

Premier League champions Chelsea have strengthened by adding former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to their squad in a club record deal. Despite his big price tag, he finds himself at fifth in the ranks to be top scorer in 2017/18 with odds of 10/1. That is probably recognition of that fact that although he is a very good striker, he is perhaps not a natural goalscorer. He has never scored more than 15 league goals in a season and will need to get more than 20 to have a chance of topping the Premier League scoring charts.

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Another of the Premier League’s new arrivals, Alexandre Lacazette is likely to be Arsenal’s starting striker in 2017/18. Although goals in French football don’t always translate to English football, the 26-year-old’s record of nearly a goal every other game over the course of 203 Ligue 1 appearances suggests he is in with a chance of making a big impression. If he does, his pre-season odds of 12/1 of becoming top goalscorer will represent very good value.

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

Chile international Alexis Sanchez was the third top scorer in the Premier League last season. Why has he tumbled down to seventh favourite for 2017/18? That’s down to uncertainty over his future. With one season left on his contract and Arsenal not in the Champions League, he is thought to want a move this summer. Manchester City are linked, which might be worth factoring into any bets on Jesus or Aguero, but he could move to Paris Saint-Germain, in which case Sanchez will definitely not be the Premier League’s top scorer. Like his new team-mate Lacazette, he is at 12/1.