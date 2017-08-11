Tottenham Hotspur players lining up to leave

Tottenham Hotspur players are planning an exodus of the club over the rigid pay structure enforced by chairman Daniel Levy, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs stars are said to be lining up to leave in search of the wages on offer at rival Premier League clubs.

Right-back Kyle Walker has already made a £50m move to Manchester City, while left-back Danny Rose hinted he was keen to join Manchester United in an interview yesterday. Rose cited the Spurs wage structure as a key factor.

Today’s report claims Eric Dier was tempted by a move to Old Trafford earlier this summer, while Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld are name-checked as players who are well aware that they could earn huge money if they quit Spurs and move to a rival Premier League club.

A number of the north London club’s top players are said to be plotting their exits because they cannot fulfil their financial and trophy ambitions at Tottenham.

As we commented yesterday, the situation is likely to continue for a few seasons while the new stadium is built and paid for.