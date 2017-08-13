Tottenham make bid for Man Utd’s Anthony Martial

Tottenham Hotspur have had a bid for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial turned down, according to RMC Sport.

The Red Devils rejected the offer for the France international.

Martial, aged 21, has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho took charge a year ago, and had been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Italian side Inter Milan have been credited with interest in Martial throughout the current transfer window, but United have rebuffed their proposed loan to buy deal and attempts to tie Martial’s future to Mourinho’s interest in Inter winger Ivan Perisic.

Spurs are believed to have launched a bid for a permanent transfer but that has been rejected too.

Martial joined United from Monaco for an initial £36m fee in September 2015. He has scored 25 goals in 91 appearances for the Red Devils, with 17 of those goals coming under Louis van Gaal in 2015/16