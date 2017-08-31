Tottenham set to beat Chelsea to Fernando Llorente signing

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of beating Chelsea to the signing of Fernando Llorente, according to Sky Sports.

The Spaniard had been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, where he would have been reunited with his former Juventus team-mate Alvaro Morata, throughout the transfer window.

But it appears that Spurs will now pip their London rivals to his signing.

Llorente, aged 32, has been undergoing a medical this evening after Spurs and Swansea agreed a fee for his transfer. The deal is thought to be worth £12.1m.

Spurs apparently made their move late on Wednesday, with negotiations continuing on Thursday. Chelsea are also in talks but are yet to make a formal bid of their own.

The former Athletic Bilbao man looks set to provide cover and competition for England international Harry Kane. Last summer’s signing Vincent Janssen has so far struggled to make an impact when called upon to understudy for Kane.