Tottenham set to sing Arsenal’s new stadium blues

Construction work is still ongoing on Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium, but it looks like they are already paying a price for it on the pitch.

An explosive interview given by left-back Danny Rose today indicates that he is seeking a move away from the club and believes he is underpaid compared to players of a similar standard at rival clubs.

He also alludes to not wanting to finish his career without winning a trophy, hinting that the prospect of winning nothing during a long spell at Spurs is a motivation for considering a transfer.

You might expect a move optimistic outlook from a regular starter for the team that finished second in the Premier League last season, but Rose seems convinced that Spurs will not be kicking on to take the next step. The new stadium is a major reason for that.

While chairman Daniel Levy has assured fans that the new ground is fully budgeted and will not impact on transfer activity, the early evidence is contrary to that. Spurs are yet to make a single signing this summer, but cashed in on selling first-choice right-back Kyle Walker to direct rivals Manchester City.

It seems likely that the dual factors of a bigger salary and a better chance of winning trophies mentioned by Rose were decisive in Walker leaving north London. Rose now sounds eager to follow him through the door.

Levy’s, in many ways admirable, policy is to strictly cap Spurs players’ wages at a maximum of £100,000-a-week. Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen earn that, the rest of the squad considerably less. To help navigate the difficulties of building the new stadium, Levy and Spurs have focused on building a young squad to see them through the period of construction and the move to the new ground, and tying these players down to long-term success.

But they have become victims of their own success. The group of youngsters are now mainly in their mid-20s, established among the best players in the country and paid far less than their counterparts at other top-six clubs. Something has to give: Levy’s purse strings or the quality of personnel in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

If Rose is allowed to move on, what will the message be to Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier? Pochettino’s team of title challengers could be broken up completely.

Arsenal fans will be able to empathise even if they don’t sympathise. It is exactly the same process that played out while the Emirates Stadium was being built and paid for. You will recall England’s first-choice left-back of that generation was central to that story, too.

Arsene Wenger found himself unable to compete financial – in transfer fees or wages – for the top players, and many of the players that built their reputation with the Gunners had to be sold to rival clubs.

Unless Levy has squirrelled away some money for a dramatic end to the transfer window, it looks like Spurs are going down a similar route and, for the foreseeable future, going backwards from their recent lofty heights.