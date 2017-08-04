Tottenham step up interest in Max Meyer

Loading...

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their efforts to sign Schalke starlet Max Meyer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The north Londoners has an approach for the 21-year-old Germany international rejected 12 months ago and were told they needed to pay £30m to land him.

But the attacking midfielder has now entered the final year of his Schalke contract and has refused to sign an extension. He could now be available for a cut-price fee and is back on Spurs’ radar.

The Premier League runners-up have had a frustrating summer in the transfer market so far and are yet to make a single signing.

But Meyer has indicated that he is looking for a new challenge and a move to Spurs could be on the cards.

He said: “I declined the [contract] offer because I was not satisfied with my personal situation. I just saw no chance to develop.

“I am completely open on my future. Let’s see what happens.

“It is not the case that I will definitely go. I never said I would change clubs — let alone this summer — I just did not renew the contract.”

Although he has four caps for the senior national team, Meyer spent this summer helping Germany to win the European Under-21 Championships.

He has just completed his fifth season in the Schalke first team and has a record of 17 goals in 122 Bundesliga appearances.