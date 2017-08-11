Tottenham’s Danny Rose issues apology

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has issued an apology for his controversial interview.

The 27-year-old had hit out at the north London club’s ambition, wage structure and lack of summer spending this week. But he has now apologised to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, head coach Mauricio Pochettino, his team-mates and the club’s supporters.

In a statement issued via his management agency, Rose said: “Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge that the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged.

“My words were not meant to offend and for that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team mates and the fans.

“I’d also like to wish the lads good luck ahead of Sunday’s game against Newcastle.”

Rose is recovering from surgery on the knee injury that has kept him out of action since January, and is not available to face the Magpies.

In his interview, the England international had hinted he was open to the idea of a transfer to Manchester United this summer. He cited his current club’s rigid salary cap and the prospect of going through his career without winning a trophy as reasons why he might consider leaving Spurs.

Despite his apology to them, Rose’s Tottenham team-mates are reported to have approved of his comments.