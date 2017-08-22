Tottenham’s Dele Alli sparks transfer rumours

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has sparked rumours that he is planning a transfer away from the club by looking for a new agent, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international is reportedly considering ditching his long-time representative Rob Segal in favour of a fresh approach. Alli’s new agent would be responsible for securing a significant improvement on his current £60,000-a-week deal.

Alli is said to be well aware that his market value is three-times what he currently earns at Spurs. Given Spurs’ rigid pay structure, which is capped at £100,000-a-week, he would not be able to achieve anywhere near the £180,000-a-week mark.

Swapping agents if often seen as a move that precipitates a transfer, so news that Alli is considering doing so will certainly raise eyebrows.

The report claims Europe’s top clubs have been alerted to the possibility of being able to prise the former MK Dons youngster away from Spurs next summer.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested, while Alli is said to be keen on a move abroad.