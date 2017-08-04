Tottenham’s Josh Onomah joins Aston Villa

Loading...

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Josh Onomah has joined Championship side Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

Onomah has trained with his new team-mates and is now is eligible to feature for Steve Bruce’s side in their league opener against Hull City this weekend.

The midfielder, who won the Under-20 World Cup with England earlier this summer, signed a new contract with Spurs before making the move.

His new four-year deal ties him to the north London club until June 2021.

Onamah, aged 20, broke into Mauricio Pochettino’s side with a solitary FA Cup appearance in 2014/15. He made 19 appearances the following season, including eight Premier League outings. Last season he played 12 games – five of which were in the Premier League – and scored his first senior goal in a League Cup win over Gillingham.

He made his Premier League debut against Villa in November 2015.

Onomah will count former Chelsea captain John Terry among his team-mates for the 2017/18 season.