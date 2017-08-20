Tweet: Harry Kane reacts to Spurs’ defeat by Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur’s tenure at Wembley did not get off to the start they would have wanted as they slipped to a 1-2 defeat to rivals Chelsea this afternoon.

Two goals from Marcos Alonso gave the Blues all three points. An own goal from Michy Batshuayi looked set to earn Spurs a point until Alonso grabbed his second late on with the aid of some poor goalkeeping from Hugo Lloris.

Striker Harry Kane took to social media in the wake of the game to express his frustration.

He wrote: “Very frustrating. We’ll respond on Sunday.”

Spurs face Burnley – Chelsea’s conquerors last weekend – at Wembley in their next fixture.