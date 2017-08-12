 Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 4-3 win over Leicester

Arsenal got the 2017/18 Premier League season off to a dramatic start by twice coming from behind to beat Leicester City last night.

The Gunners trailed 1-2 and 2-3 at the Emirates Stadium, but late goals from substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud ensured they started the new campaign with a victory.

Here’s what the players had to say on social media about the game. Among those to post was club record signing Alexandre Lacazette, who needed just a couple of minutes to open the scoring with a debut goal.

What a match, but we did it #SeoKol @arsenal

A post shared by Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) on