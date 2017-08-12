Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 4-3 win over Leicester

Arsenal got the 2017/18 Premier League season off to a dramatic start by twice coming from behind to beat Leicester City last night.

The Gunners trailed 1-2 and 2-3 at the Emirates Stadium, but late goals from substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud ensured they started the new campaign with a victory.

Here’s what the players had to say on social media about the game. Among those to post was club record signing Alexandre Lacazette, who needed just a couple of minutes to open the scoring with a debut goal.

Crazy game. Full of drama, what an end.⚽⚽⚽⚽ not a perfect match but we take the 3 points! thx for your support #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/l1m2XtNb6T — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 11, 2017

What a match, but we did it #SeoKol @arsenal A post shared by Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Good to get the season off with a win! Difficult game but the team had strong fight! #COYG pic.twitter.com/ENRQB2vHkS — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) August 11, 2017

Eventful night at The Emirates… 3 points, onto the next #COYG pic.twitter.com/2ANOUqdrV9 — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) August 11, 2017

Impressive comeback from the team Home win We go again next week … #COYG #ARSLEI @Arsenal — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) August 11, 2017

First 3 points for us … and even @GNev2 seems to be celebrating this @Arsenal win It was nice seeing my former coach again pic.twitter.com/AR4bJEpZr5 — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) August 11, 2017