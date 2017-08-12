Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 4-3 win over Leicester
Arsenal got the 2017/18 Premier League season off to a dramatic start by twice coming from behind to beat Leicester City last night.
The Gunners trailed 1-2 and 2-3 at the Emirates Stadium, but late goals from substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud ensured they started the new campaign with a victory.
Here’s what the players had to say on social media about the game. Among those to post was club record signing Alexandre Lacazette, who needed just a couple of minutes to open the scoring with a debut goal.
1st game , 1 st goal in BPL.. thanks to the fan for your support !! #ARSLEI #COYG #Arsenal #AL9 pic.twitter.com/g0MREjhoU8
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) August 11, 2017
Crazy game. Full of drama, what an end.⚽⚽⚽⚽ not a perfect match but we take the 3 points! thx for your support #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/l1m2XtNb6T
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 11, 2017
Good to get the season off with a win! Difficult game but the team had strong fight! #COYG pic.twitter.com/ENRQB2vHkS
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) August 11, 2017
Eventful night at The Emirates… 3 points, onto the next #COYG pic.twitter.com/2ANOUqdrV9
— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) August 11, 2017
Impressive comeback from the team Home win We go again next week … #COYG #ARSLEI @Arsenal
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) August 11, 2017
First 3 points for us … and even @GNev2 seems to be celebrating this @Arsenal win It was nice seeing my former coach again pic.twitter.com/AR4bJEpZr5
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) August 11, 2017
Heard everyone was missing the @premierleague?? Well here you go!! Well done to the team #COYG pic.twitter.com/WJN0aHVKIX
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 11, 2017