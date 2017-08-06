 Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Chelsea

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to give their reactions to winning the Community Shield.

The Gunners beat Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley this afternoon.

Having ended last season by beating the Blues at Wembley to win the FA Cup, Arsene Wenger’s players were clearly delighted to start the 2017/18 campaign in similar fashion.

Here’s what they had to say about their victory and what it means as they head into the new season. Among those posting after the game was goalscorer and summer signing Sead Kolasinac.