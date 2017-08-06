Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Chelsea

Loading...

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to give their reactions to winning the Community Shield.

The Gunners beat Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley this afternoon.

Having ended last season by beating the Blues at Wembley to win the FA Cup, Arsene Wenger’s players were clearly delighted to start the 2017/18 campaign in similar fashion.

Here’s what they had to say about their victory and what it means as they head into the new season. Among those posting after the game was goalscorer and summer signing Sead Kolasinac.

"Dat Way" Ended Last Season With A Cup…Started This Season With A Shield …Let's Keep It Going ⚪️ #COYG #BIG17 #FACommunityShield pic.twitter.com/nO2SjPNFnU — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) August 6, 2017

Campeones del FA Community Shield 2017! FA Community Shield Winners 2017! ⚪️ #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/TWy9fWsw4H — David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) August 6, 2017

Community Shield winners I took a bit of a knock but the lads finished the job #WeAreTheArsenal #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/kRmm2eZ6zH — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) August 6, 2017

Yesssssss gunners!!! Another thank you for all the support! #WeAreTheArsenal ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mdswjNjGz2 — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) August 6, 2017

Told you @LacazetteAlex!! Perfect way to start the season with a #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/Jdfp3zmpjN — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 6, 2017

I have to listen to you more often my friend !! Great Win today !! #ARSvCHE pic.twitter.com/ezpSKgUxN6 — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) August 6, 2017