Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Chelsea
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to give their reactions to winning the Community Shield.
The Gunners beat Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley this afternoon.
Having ended last season by beating the Blues at Wembley to win the FA Cup, Arsene Wenger’s players were clearly delighted to start the 2017/18 campaign in similar fashion.
Here’s what they had to say about their victory and what it means as they head into the new season. Among those posting after the game was goalscorer and summer signing Sead Kolasinac.
Great win!Happy to score my first goal for @arsenal! Thanks Granit great assist!! #AFCvCFC #CommunityShield #gibgäs #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/dcyLjlkwdq
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) August 6, 2017
"Dat Way" Ended Last Season With A Cup…Started This Season With A Shield …Let's Keep It Going ⚪️ #COYG #BIG17 #FACommunityShield pic.twitter.com/nO2SjPNFnU
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) August 6, 2017
#CommunityShield #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/M7Cqw1vpKH
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) August 6, 2017
Good start! Roll on Friday! #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/yLt8Poh2ZD
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) August 6, 2017
Start as we mean to go on! #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/KPJXqXks06
— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) August 6, 2017
Campeones del FA Community Shield 2017!
FA Community Shield Winners 2017! ⚪️ #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/TWy9fWsw4H
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) August 6, 2017
Community Shield winners I took a bit of a knock but the lads finished the job #WeAreTheArsenal #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/kRmm2eZ6zH
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) August 6, 2017
#communityshield2017 winners . Well done @Arsenal #COYG ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tgxRTe9UJm
— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) August 6, 2017
Yesssssss gunners!!! Another thank you for all the support! #WeAreTheArsenal ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mdswjNjGz2
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) August 6, 2017
Told you @LacazetteAlex!! Perfect way to start the season with a #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/Jdfp3zmpjN
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 6, 2017
I have to listen to you more often my friend !! Great Win today !! #ARSvCHE pic.twitter.com/ezpSKgUxN6
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) August 6, 2017
#CommunityShield fits quite well with us, doesn't it? Really great to start the season like this #COYG #sm20 pic.twitter.com/P7j4JKcy6z
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) August 6, 2017
☝️#wearearsenal ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dVpvz6o6i1
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) August 6, 2017