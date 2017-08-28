Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to getting hammered by Liverpool
Arsenal suffered a big early-season blow when they were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.
The Gunners put in a lacklustre performance as Jurgen Klopp’s side coasted to victory.
Despite the morale-sapping result, a handful of Arsene Wenger’s players took to social media after the final whistle to front up to a poor result and an even worse performance.
Among them was Alexis Sanchez, who posted an uncaptioned photo of himself crouched on the Anfield turf after the match.
Take the lessons put them into actions. Next stop #LFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/yQIr3y8cKk
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) August 26, 2017
Not a good day for us. We have to work hard to do it better at the next match. 💪🏽 @Arsenal #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/leCy299UHt
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) August 27, 2017