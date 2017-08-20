Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Spurs

Champions Chelsea got their title defence back on track after their faltering start with a 1-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley this afternoon.

Spanish wing-back Marcos Alonso scored both goals from the Blues as the bounced back from an opening day defeat to Burnley by securing three points against their London rivals.

Here’s what their players had to say about today’s game, including the match-winner and Michy Batshuayi, whose own goal had looked like giving Spurs a point until Alonso struck again.