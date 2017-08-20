Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Spurs

Champions Chelsea got their title defence back on track after their faltering start with a 1-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley this afternoon.

Spanish wing-back Marcos Alonso scored both goals from the Blues as the bounced back from an opening day defeat to Burnley by securing three points against their London rivals.

Here’s what their players had to say about today’s game, including the match-winner and Michy Batshuayi, whose own goal had looked like giving Spurs a point until Alonso struck again.

Could have been worse… thankfully this team has incredible ressources, and @marcosalonso03 left foot let the season starts now #KTBFF — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) August 20, 2017

Massive win today! Great way to bounce back. Thanks for the brilliant support from our fans #CFC pic.twitter.com/AO7bKmmXJJ — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) August 20, 2017