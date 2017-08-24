Tweets and Photos: Liverpool player react to beating Hoffenheim in Champions League qualification playoff

Liverpool booked a return to the Champions League with a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim in their qualification playoff second leg at Anfield last night.

The Reds went through to the group stage of the competition with a 6-3 aggregate victory against their German opponents.

After the final whistle, several of Jurgen Klopp’s players, including two-goal hero Emre Can, posted on social media to react to the match and the prospect of a Champions League campaign ahead.

Here’s what they had to say…

Champions League, here we come! What a night at Anfield! Thank you for the fantastic support! #championsleague #liverpool #ynwa #EC23 A post shared by Emre Can (@ec2323) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Brilliant night at Anfield! Back where we belong! #championsleague A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

We are in CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The city of Liverpool and all the reds deserve it Always thanks for the support pic.twitter.com/ajX4iZSdUG — Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) August 23, 2017

What a great night with a fantastic result! Champions League here we go!! Thank again for the great support #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/cWh3kYV4nt — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 23, 2017