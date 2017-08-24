Tweets and Photos: Liverpool player react to beating Hoffenheim in Champions League qualification playoff
Liverpool booked a return to the Champions League with a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim in their qualification playoff second leg at Anfield last night.
The Reds went through to the group stage of the competition with a 6-3 aggregate victory against their German opponents.
After the final whistle, several of Jurgen Klopp’s players, including two-goal hero Emre Can, posted on social media to react to the match and the prospect of a Champions League campaign ahead.
Here’s what they had to say…
We are in CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
The city of Liverpool and all the reds deserve it Always thanks for the support pic.twitter.com/ajX4iZSdUG
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) August 23, 2017
What a great night with a fantastic result! Champions League here we go!! Thank again for the great support #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/cWh3kYV4nt
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 23, 2017
We desperately wanted this! @LFC Where we belong: group stage of the #Championsleague #welldeserved #greatnight #YNWA #LFC ⚽ pic.twitter.com/PVn2ajbC3v
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) August 23, 2017