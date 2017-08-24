Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool player react to beating Hoffenheim in Champions League qualification playoff

Liverpool booked a return to the Champions League with a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim in their qualification playoff second leg at Anfield last night.

The Reds went through to the group stage of the competition with a 6-3 aggregate victory against their German opponents.

After the final whistle, several of Jurgen Klopp’s players, including two-goal hero Emre Can, posted on social media to react to the match and the prospect of a Champions League campaign ahead.

Here’s what they had to say…

Brilliant night at Anfield! Back where we belong! #championsleague

