Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Athletic Bilbao
Liverpool completed their pre-season schedule with a win over Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin yesterday evening.
The Reds recorded a 3-1 victory against their La Liga opponents.
Goals from Roberto Firmino, youngster Ben Woodburn and summer signing Dom Solanke secured the win and the ideal end to pre-season for Jurgen Klopp and his players.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Good to end pre season with a win 💪… thanks for the great amazing support here in Dublin 👌🔴#lfc
— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) August 5, 2017
That's preseason wrapped up! Let's get the season started. Thank you #Dublin for the great reception.. #YNWA #LFC👏💪⚽🔴🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/IzoqHm6AxJ
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) August 5, 2017