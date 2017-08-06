Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Athletic Bilbao

Loading...

Liverpool completed their pre-season schedule with a win over Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin yesterday evening.

The Reds recorded a 3-1 victory against their La Liga opponents.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, youngster Ben Woodburn and summer signing Dom Solanke secured the win and the ideal end to pre-season for Jurgen Klopp and his players.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Great end to pre season with a win and another goal🙌🏾🔴. #DS29 A post shared by Dom Solanke (@domsolanke) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Good to end pre season with a win 💪… thanks for the great amazing support here in Dublin 👌🔴#lfc — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) August 5, 2017