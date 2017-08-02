Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Bayern Munich

Loading...

Liverpool players have been posting to their social media accounts in the wake of last night’s 0-3 win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

It might have only been a game in the Audi Cup pre-season tournament, but not many sides thrash the Bundesliga champions in their own backyard.

As such, Tuesday evening’s friendly was an enjoyable one for Liverpool players and fans alike.

Here’s what members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad had to say about the game and setting up a clash with Atletico Madrid in tonight’s final.

☝️Great team performance ,well done boys A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Good test for us tonight …. now on to another good game tomorrow! Thanks for the support. #YNWA A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT