Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Bayern Munich
Liverpool players have been posting to their social media accounts in the wake of last night’s 0-3 win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.
It might have only been a game in the Audi Cup pre-season tournament, but not many sides thrash the Bundesliga champions in their own backyard.
As such, Tuesday evening’s friendly was an enjoyable one for Liverpool players and fans alike.
Here’s what members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad had to say about the game and setting up a clash with Atletico Madrid in tonight’s final.
Great performance! Looking forward to the #AudiCup Finale #YNWA pic.twitter.com/QdA4H61mPg
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 1, 2017
Amazing win tonight on to the final tomorrow pic.twitter.com/xBmXhGTBQR
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) August 1, 2017
3-0 win against Bayern – what a team effort onto the final #cleansheet #ynwa #fcbliv #lk1 @LFC pic.twitter.com/Sj26ppM90z
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) August 1, 2017
Great performance by the boys tonight @LFC!! Looking forward to the final of the #AudiCup already tomorrow… ⚽ #YNWA #preseason #LFC pic.twitter.com/sAGi0g6Y9a
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) August 1, 2017
— Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) August 1, 2017