Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Crystal Palace
Liverpool recorded their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield this afternoon.
Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game as the Eagles followed last weekend’s draw at Watford with three points this time out.
After the final whistle, several of Jurgen Klopp’s players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. This included some players who were making a first appearance of the season, such as Daniel Sturridge and Joe Gomez, and one who was making his debut: summer signing Andy Robertson.
Hard fought win today but we got the job done. Big ass game Wednesday. Enjoy the weekend peeps ! 🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/cQEl7D3R4u
— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 19, 2017
3points 🔴⚽️! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/sN6cBGOc9G
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 19, 2017
First home game, first win and first clean sheet of the season! It's good to be 🔙🏠!! #Anfield #YNWA #22 #LFC 🙌⚽🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/qzlTl2SZs9
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) August 19, 2017