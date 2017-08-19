Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Crystal Palace

Liverpool recorded their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield this afternoon.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game as the Eagles followed last weekend’s draw at Watford with three points this time out.

After the final whistle, several of Jurgen Klopp’s players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. This included some players who were making a first appearance of the season, such as Daniel Sturridge and Joe Gomez, and one who was making his debut: summer signing Andy Robertson.

Good to be back at anfield & get a good result… great supports as always 🔴#LFC

A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on

Good to be back at Anfield and get the result we all wanted! 😁

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on