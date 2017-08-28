Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Arsenal
Liverpool set down perhaps the biggest early-season marker with a 4-0 victory over sorry Arsenal yesterday.
The Reds coasted to a comfortable victory over their prospective Champions League qualification rivals.
Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge gave the Merseysiders all three points at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
After the final whistle, several members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad took to social media to give their reaction to the win. Here’s what they had to say…
— Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) August 28, 2017
What a teamperformance!! Thanks for the amazing support #YNWA #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/XFIaIjIBf5
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 27, 2017
What a performance from the team! Was nice to score also. Off the @England now 2 big games ahead for our country. Let's do this!! pic.twitter.com/slSbBLG2fv
— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 27, 2017
Massive result #livars #ynwa #lk1 @LFC pic.twitter.com/pCy6pPcOIW
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) August 27, 2017
Classy performance from the lads today. Well done! ⚽ #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/FyDRJxpahA
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) August 27, 2017