Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Arsenal

Liverpool set down perhaps the biggest early-season marker with a 4-0 victory over sorry Arsenal yesterday.

The Reds coasted to a comfortable victory over their prospective Champions League qualification rivals.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge gave the Merseysiders all three points at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

After the final whistle, several members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad took to social media to give their reaction to the win. Here’s what they had to say…

RF9 A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Great performance and result!! Thanks for the amazing support again. #YNWA #anfield A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

What a performance from the team! Was nice to score also. Off the @England now 2 big games ahead for our country. Let's do this!! pic.twitter.com/slSbBLG2fv — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 27, 2017