Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Arsenal

Liverpool set down perhaps the biggest early-season marker with a 4-0 victory over sorry Arsenal yesterday.

The Reds coasted to a comfortable victory over their prospective Champions League qualification rivals.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge gave the Merseysiders all three points at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

After the final whistle, several members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad took to social media to give their reaction to the win. Here’s what they had to say…

RF9

A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on

Great performance and result!! Thanks for the amazing support again. #YNWA #anfield

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on

Great result & clean sheet today, thank you for the support as always #LFC Now off for internationals

A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on