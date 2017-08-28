Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Leicester City

Manchester United ended their run of 4-0 wins, but maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini gave Jose Mourinho’s nine points from nine so far.

The result means United top the table going into the first international break of the season.

Here’s what United players had to say about the victory over the Foxes when they posted on social media.