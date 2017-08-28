Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Leicester City

Manchester United ended their run of 4-0 wins, but maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini gave Jose Mourinho’s nine points from nine so far.

The result means United top the table going into the first international break of the season.

Here’s what United players had to say about the victory over the Foxes when they posted on social media.

Good team performance pic.twitter.com/I4ydM1qDxR — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 26, 2017

Good win today & happy to score ⚽️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/mhWUBWLNFc — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) August 26, 2017

Good win and team performance yesterday ! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5uDThAgwdr — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) August 27, 2017

Nothing but wins in the league so far this season. pic.twitter.com/f9r5lC14Kr — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) August 26, 2017

Feliz por la Victoria!! Happy for the Victory! pic.twitter.com/5IOZIgOSJh — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) August 26, 2017