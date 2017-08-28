Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Leicester City
Manchester United ended their run of 4-0 wins, but maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.
Goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini gave Jose Mourinho’s nine points from nine so far.
The result means United top the table going into the first international break of the season.
Here’s what United players had to say about the victory over the Foxes when they posted on social media.
Good team performance pic.twitter.com/I4ydM1qDxR
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 26, 2017
Good win today & happy to score ⚽️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/mhWUBWLNFc
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) August 26, 2017
3⃣ more points
3⃣ wins
3⃣ clean sheets
This is @manutd #mufc pic.twitter.com/RHfpz7SVXr
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) August 26, 2017
I know you were waiting for it… 35. @premierleague @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/7QCJoOnKGe
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 26, 2017
Another Strong Performance Today #manchesterunited #adidas #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/h9dfcLPtPo
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 26, 2017
Good win and team performance yesterday ! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5uDThAgwdr
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) August 27, 2017
Nothing but wins in the league so far this season. pic.twitter.com/f9r5lC14Kr
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) August 26, 2017
Feliz por la Victoria!! Happy for the Victory! pic.twitter.com/5IOZIgOSJh
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) August 26, 2017
Hope for many more assists and goals this season! C'mon @ManUtd #mufc #MickiMagic pic.twitter.com/Rk6tMb5WXF
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) August 26, 2017
Good solid start to the season and building some momentum. Good signs pic.twitter.com/XbXMFkABQ7
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) August 26, 2017