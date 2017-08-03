Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Sampdoria
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to beating Italian side Sampdoria in the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, last night.
The Red Devils recorded a 2-1 win in their final pre-season game of the summer thanks to goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata. Many of the squad also took the opportunity to reflect on their pre-season tour a a whole.
Here’s what the United players had to say after the final whistle in Dublin last night.
Good end of the #MUTOUR! Ready for the season. Let's go @ManUtd ⚫️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/kpMeGjCiSE
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 2, 2017
A win in our last preseason game before the European Super Cup Final! Let's go United! pic.twitter.com/bGwPFBrhRX
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) August 2, 2017
Good teamwork, we continue working hard @ManUtd_Es Buen trabajo de equipo, seguimos trabajando con mas fuerza. pic.twitter.com/OQ346LzE9e
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) August 2, 2017
End of the #MUTOUR with a win and a great atmosphere in Dublin. Looking forward to the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/Z2kz3TVeLo
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) August 2, 2017
Good end of the MUTour 2017. #godisgoodallthetime
Terminou de maneira muito boa o MUTour 2017. #deusebomsempre@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/O1V8XOXBz3
— Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) August 2, 2017
Good way to finish the pre-season! #MUTour #ManchesterUnited @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/caOGyre64h
— Joel Castro Pereira (@ElgatoPereira1) August 2, 2017
Preseason is over! Going back to Manchester with a smile #MUTour pic.twitter.com/AfXBj1lMhK
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) August 2, 2017