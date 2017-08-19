Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Swansea
Manchester United continued their excellent start to the season with a second successive 4-0 win.
Today’s victory over Swansea City in the lunchtime kick-off at the Liberty Stadium.
Goals from Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial gave the Red Devils the same scoreline they achieved against West Ham in last weekend’s opener – and three of the same scorers.
Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Good win! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/iayB98KbZl
— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 19, 2017
Very happy for the victory and for having scored my first goal for @ManUtd.
What a great goal!! pic.twitter.com/JYJjiUaB1B
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) August 19, 2017
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) August 19, 2017
Smiles all round pic.twitter.com/aSbaH1YacN
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 19, 2017
Happy weekend @ManUtd family! pic.twitter.com/dVeCI06AIP
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) August 19, 2017
Buen trabajo del equipo, 3 puntos importantes. Good team work, 3 important points. @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/H27qgo8HAa
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) August 19, 2017
Never tired of winning! Happy for my 2 assists⚽️ @ManUtd @premierleague pic.twitter.com/yogV34dF5T
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) August 19, 2017
36 more games like this please… @premierleague @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/NQApZ8v7P2
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 19, 2017