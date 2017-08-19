Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Swansea

Manchester United continued their excellent start to the season with a second successive 4-0 win.

Today’s victory over Swansea City in the lunchtime kick-off at the Liberty Stadium.

Goals from Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial gave the Red Devils the same scoreline they achieved against West Ham in last weekend’s opener – and three of the same scorers.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Very happy for the victory and for having scored my first goal for @ManUtd.

What a great goal!! pic.twitter.com/JYJjiUaB1B — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) August 19, 2017

Smiles all round pic.twitter.com/aSbaH1YacN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 19, 2017