Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating West Ham

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate getting their 2017/18 Premier League campaign off to a winning start.

The Red Devils romped to a 4-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford earlier today. Summer signing Romelu Lukaku, making his league debut for United, scored two of the goals.

Midfielder Paul Pogba, who was also on the scoresheet, was among those to celebrate Lukaku’s impact.

Other players were expressing their delight to be back at Old Trafford and hoping that the remaining Premier League games this season follow a similar pattern to this one.

Here’s what they had to say…

Good first game! Happy with the win! @manchesterunited A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Great start! Good to be back at OT #MUFC 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rteHi1VxUg — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) August 13, 2017

What a feeling! Great to be back with a win at OT! 💪🏻🔴 #MUFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/XlHo1EB6yU — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) August 13, 2017