Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating West Ham
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate getting their 2017/18 Premier League campaign off to a winning start.
The Red Devils romped to a 4-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford earlier today. Summer signing Romelu Lukaku, making his league debut for United, scored two of the goals.
Midfielder Paul Pogba, who was also on the scoresheet, was among those to celebrate Lukaku’s impact.
Other players were expressing their delight to be back at Old Trafford and hoping that the remaining Premier League games this season follow a similar pattern to this one.
Here’s what they had to say…
Feels good to be back🙏🏾🙌🏾🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/41JoaTRMM6
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 13, 2017
P6R9 mode on 👊🏾 @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/caXqEG73Sj
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 13, 2017
37 more games likes this please 😬🔥🔴 @premierleague @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/cloi271jCI
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 13, 2017
Good Win!! Feels Good To Be Home 🔴 #ot #mufc #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/JltkwLs656
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 13, 2017
Great start! Good to be back at OT #MUFC 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rteHi1VxUg
— Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) August 13, 2017
What a feeling! Great to be back with a win at OT! 💪🏻🔴 #MUFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/XlHo1EB6yU
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) August 13, 2017
Buen Trabajo de equipo seguiremos trabajando, esto recien empieza @ManUtd_Es Buen Trabajo de equipo seguiremos trabajando pic.twitter.com/10EAgWZWeD
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) August 13, 2017