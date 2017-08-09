Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players turn attention to Premier League after Super Cup loss

Loading...

Manchester United’s players have been posting on Twitter to indicate that they are moving on quickly after last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

After missing out on silverware in Skopje, the message coming out of the United camp is that their attention has immediately turned to the start of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Midfielder Ander Herrera warned there was no time for him and his team-mates to be upset about the Madrid defeat.

There's no time to be upset. Premier League starts on Sunday 🔴 pic.twitter.com/NLdf5JWUva — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) August 9, 2017

Right-back Antonio Valencia said he was ready to start the Premier League season.