Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur rounded off their pre-season schedule in style with a 2-0 win over Italian champions Juventus at Wembley yesterday.

Goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen gave Spurs a victory to send them into the new Premier League season in the best possible style.

French midfielder Moussa Sissoko made his first appearance of pre-season after recovering from injury. He was among the members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad who posted on social media after the game.

Here’s what Sissoko and his team-mates had to say…

Great game today and fantastic result. Happy to played my first game 🙏🏿.#COYS — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) August 5, 2017

Great performance yesterday at Wembley. One week to go now. #COYS — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) August 6, 2017

Great way to finish pre season! Looking forward to next week now!💪#coys #ce23 A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT