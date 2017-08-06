Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Juventus
Tottenham Hotspur rounded off their pre-season schedule in style with a 2-0 win over Italian champions Juventus at Wembley yesterday.
Goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen gave Spurs a victory to send them into the new Premier League season in the best possible style.
French midfielder Moussa Sissoko made his first appearance of pre-season after recovering from injury. He was among the members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad who posted on social media after the game.
Here’s what Sissoko and his team-mates had to say…
Great game today and fantastic result. Happy to played my first game 🙏🏿.#COYS
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) August 5, 2017
Great performance yesterday at Wembley. One week to go now. #COYS
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) August 6, 2017
Great way to finish our pre-season games. A win and a goal. Bring on next weekend… ⚽👌#COYS pic.twitter.com/HPyJXYBfpw
— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 5, 2017