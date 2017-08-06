 Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur rounded off their pre-season schedule in style with a 2-0 win over Italian champions Juventus at Wembley yesterday.

Goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen gave Spurs a victory to send them into the new Premier League season in the best possible style.

French midfielder Moussa Sissoko made his first appearance of pre-season after recovering from injury. He was among the members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad who posted on social media after the game.

Here’s what Sissoko and his team-mates had to say…

Great way to finish pre season! Looking forward to next week now!💪#coys #ce23

