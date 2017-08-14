Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur got their 2017/18 Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a 0-2 win over Newcastle United yesterday afternoon.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side picked up a win in their opening game and exorcise the ghosts of St James’ Park from the end of the 2015/16 campaign.
Goals from Dele Alli and Ben Davies secured all three points for Spurs against the Magpies.
Here’s what the players, including debutant Kyle Walker-Peters, had to say on social media about their first win of the season.
What a day! Premier League debut ✅ 3 points ✅ MOTM ✅ thank you for all the support & messages! 🙌🏾💙
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KyleLPeters) August 13, 2017
Good 3 points to begin, great effort from the boys 👌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/BBsKAhzo82
— Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) August 13, 2017
That feeling 💪🏽😆 #COYS #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/wfzl5lyn4g
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) August 13, 2017
Very good to start the season with a win 🙌🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/xy29ilEDVD
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) August 13, 2017
Nice 3 points today. #Coys 💪🏿
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) August 13, 2017
Good start boys! Congratulations on your debut and performance @KyleLPeters 👍🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/d9wk7wu8bZ
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) August 13, 2017
Solid start. Great to be up and running with a win. 👍 #COYS pic.twitter.com/9acnbWrRRz
— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 13, 2017
Good start of the season! A win and a clean sheet. Big thanks to the travelling fans #COYS pic.twitter.com/ivNb7S4lBw
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) August 13, 2017