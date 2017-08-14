Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur got their 2017/18 Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a 0-2 win over Newcastle United yesterday afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side picked up a win in their opening game and exorcise the ghosts of St James’ Park from the end of the 2015/16 campaign.

Goals from Dele Alli and Ben Davies secured all three points for Spurs against the Magpies.

Here’s what the players, including debutant Kyle Walker-Peters, had to say on social media about their first win of the season.

What a day! Premier League debut ✅ 3 points ✅ MOTM ✅ thank you for all the support & messages! 🙌🏾💙 — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KyleLPeters) August 13, 2017

Good 3 points to begin, great effort from the boys 👌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/BBsKAhzo82 — Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) August 13, 2017

Very good to start the season with a win 🙌🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/xy29ilEDVD — Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) August 13, 2017

Nice 3 points today. #Coys 💪🏿 — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) August 13, 2017

Solid start. Great to be up and running with a win. 👍 #COYS pic.twitter.com/9acnbWrRRz — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 13, 2017

Good start of the season! A win and a clean sheet. Big thanks to the travelling fans #COYS pic.twitter.com/ivNb7S4lBw — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) August 13, 2017