Valencia confirm interest in Arsenal defender

Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista is a transfer target for Valencia, the Spanish side’s coach Marcelino has confirmed.

The Brazilian centre-back, who was sometimes deployed at right-back last season, joined the Gunners from Villarreal in January 2015. He could now return to Spain with a move 40 miles down the Mediterranean coast from his former club.

According to the Evening Standard, Villarreal boss Marcelino said of his interest in Gabriel, Inter Milan’s Jeison Murillo and Porto’s Ivan Marcano: “I think they are possible.

“We’re talking about important players who already know our league. They speak Spanish, and that’s important, so their adaptation would be very quick.”

Arsenal paid £11.3m to sign the 26-year-old, but are thought to be willing to accept a bid of £10m for him.

Gabriel has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and would face an uphill battle to win back a place in Arsene Wenger’s team.

Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny are established as guaranteed starters when fit, while Gabriel faces competition from Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker and Nacho Monreal when Wenger deploys a back-three system.

Gabriel is currently out for up to a month with a knee injury.