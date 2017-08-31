Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s message to Liverpool fans

Liverpool new boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recorded a short video message for the club’s supporters after completing his transfer from Arsenal earlier today.

The 24-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on transfer deadline day. He is currently away on international duty with England, but addressed his new team’s fanbase in a brief clip posted to Liverpool’s social media accounts.

He revealed that he had undergone his medical at St George’s Park and thanked the FA for allowing use of their facilities to get the deal done in time.

Here’s what he had to say in full.