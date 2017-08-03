Video: Alexis Sanchez kisses the Arsenal badge in training today

Loading...

Is Alexis Sanchez staying at Arsenal?

That seemed to be the message during a training session at the Emirates Stadium when the Chile international was seen kissing the badge on his training top.

The 28-year-old planted his lips on the Arsenal crest on a couple of occasions as he walked across the pitch. That would seem to fly in the face of reports that he wants to quit the club this summer.

The only slight doubt is that Sanchez seems to be laughing his head off and sharing a joke with Mesut Ozil, who is also out of contract next summer, at the time of his badge-kissing.