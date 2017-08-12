Video: Antonio Conte discusses Chelsea’s defeat to Burnley

Chelsea’s Premier League title defence got off to the worst possible start today: a home defeat to Burnley with two players picking up red cards.

Head coach Antonio Conte had to front up to the 2-3 loss in his post-match press conference.

The Italian picked out captain Gary Cahill’s 14th-minute sending off as the pivotal moment in the game, but also bemoaned his side’s lack of composure in the wake of that setback.

Here’s what Conte had to say…